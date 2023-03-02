Newcastle Herald
How playing in the US has helped Jets signing Renee Pountney develop her game: A-League Women 2022-23

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
Jets signing Renee Pountney hopes to earn another contract for next season. Picture by Getty Images

Late-season signing Renee Pountney plans to make the most of the Newcastle Jets' remaining four games to state her case for a 2023-24 contract.

