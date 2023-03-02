Late-season signing Renee Pountney plans to make the most of the Newcastle Jets' remaining four games to state her case for a 2023-24 contract.
The Kahibah junior featured nine times for the Jets in two seasons before taking up a college scholarship in the United States with Nebraska's Creighton University in 2020.
The 22-year-old forward returned home to Newcastle in November and was signed by the Jets as a replacement player last week with five games left this A-League Women's campaign.
"I got back mid-November and I've been around training with the girls," Pountney told the Newcastle Herald.
"I saw [Chicago Red Stars forward] Sarah [Griffith] going home and I was hoping there was a spot for me to jump into. I was really happy when [coach] Gary [van Egmond] said there was a spot. I jumped straight on, and I was like, 'I'm ready to play for Newcastle again'."
Van Egmond named Pountney in the Jets' squad to take on league leaders Western United at No.2 Sportsground last Saturday and she was deployed off the bench in the 84th minute, replacing tireless right wingback Cannon Clough.
It was not ideal circumstances - the Jets trailed 6-0 and had been reduced to 10 players since centre-back Emily Garnier was red-carded for a professional foul in the 18th minute.
"It was a little bit disappointing to come on to that, but it still doesn't change your mood when it's your first game back," Pountney said.
"The nerves and excitement all blended together and it's just good to be back here at home playing for Newcastle."
The scoreline remained a 6-0 blow-out with the round-15 result one of the worst in the club's history.
Things won't get any easier for Newcastle when they face third-placed Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground this Saturday with both starting centre-backs - Garnier and Taren King - out through suspension.
But the pair's absence means others will get their chance and Pountney is hoping for match minutes to show how her game has developed since she last played for Newcastle.
"I've definitely grown physically and mentally, just to deal with the toughness over there," she said.
"You were playing two games a week, and having to back up mentally knowing I've got to play another game has been good.
"I've also built a whole lot of muscle and feel stronger. I knocked someone over in the first minute of going on and it's definitely a different game that I've come back with, so it's been a good experience for me.
"It would be nice to get a couple of goals and show off what I can do, what I've learnt in America and bring some of that style here because we can see through the American girls in the team that it is a next level."
City (25 points), who won't have played in three weeks, were 5-1 winners over Newcastle (10) in round four.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
