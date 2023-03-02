JETS co-captain Brandon O'Neill says Newcastle punters may be eyeing off a "two-legged multi" at Sky Stadium.
A quirk in the draw has the city's flagship teams, from different sporting codes, both playing against New Zealand opposition at the same Wellington venue within 24 hours of each other.
The Jets tackle Phoneix in men's A-League on Saturday (1pm, AEDT) after the Knights open their NRL season against the Warriors on Friday (6pm, AEDT).
O'Neill hopes the Jets can play their part in a winning double for Novocastrians.
MORE IN SPORT:
"Double header, I think the punters they'd be going the two-legged multi this weekend," O'Neill said.
"It's awesome. It'd be nice for the town, the Knights starting the season really well and we go over to Wellington and get the job done.
"It could be a good weekend for all of the Newcastle teams."
The Jets arrive across the Tasman in seventh spot on a congested ladder, just behind Phoenix, and could depart anywhere from fifth to eighth depending on results.
Twelve competition points collected in a six-game unbeaten streak, broken by Western United (3-1) last weekend, doubled Newcastle's total to 24 and now has them on the edge of the top six.
Eight rounds remain in the regular season, which concludes at the end of April, with the Jets facing crucial clashes at every turn.
Outside of leaders Melbourne City (37), Newcastle's run home pits them against opponents within striking distance, both above and below - Wellington (25), Adelaide (28), Perth (20), Brisbane (20), Macarthur (21), Central Coast (28) and Sydney (24).
In response to a question about finals now starting early for the Jets, O'Neill says "it's tight, it's a close league this year".
"I haven't really looked at it enough to tell you where we're sitting - sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, second - but I know we're close," he said.
"And that's probably the good thing about being involved in this program and this environment every single day, I just have a feeling that we're close. We're closer to where we should be.
"Points, this, that and the other, I think it will all take care of itself if we get our process right. I think we're really close to nullifying that little change from very good to great."
O'Neill, a former Socceroo who joined the Jets from Perth in 2022-23 and previously enjoyed success at Sydney FC, wants to continue his return from a knee injury against Phoenix on Saturday.
The defensive midfielder played 32 minutes off the bench in last weekend's loss, having missed seven matches over the last two months.
"Obviously when you've had six, seven weeks out you can't go back on the field and say 'look at me, I'm flying'," O'Neill said.
"But what you can do is have a very realistic approach - minutes now against Wellington, minutes the next week and all of a sudden you have momentum.
"And if I do that until the end of the season, and where we want to be heading, I know I'll be fine."
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.