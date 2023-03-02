The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle. Parking at Civic West Car Park, or jump on the light rail and hop off at the Civic Stop.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Port Stephens Produce Markets 9am to 1pm, 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace.
Boutique Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Artisan Markets 8am to noon, Anglican Parish of Telarah and Rutherford Hall, cnr Capp and South streets, Telarah.
Thornton Markets 8.30am to 1pm, St Michael's Anglican Church, Thornton.
Morisset Markets 7.30am to 1pm, Morisset Showground.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
The Marina Market 4pm to 8pm, Nelson Bay Foreshore.
2023 Newcastle Show 9am to 10pm, Newcastle Showground. Competitions, animals, educational displays, rides, showbags, fireworks and more.
Meet the artists: Kungka Kupu (Strong Women) 10.30am to 11.30, Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Lake Mac Women in Sport Festival 'Come and play futsal' at Advanced Football Centre, 9am to 2pm, Awaba Oval; free trials at martial arts centres; Come and Try Football, 10am to 11.30am, Baxter Field, Marks Point.
Surfest 2023 Sanbah Cadet Cup, South Bar beach (also on Sunday).
International Women's Day March Newcastle Meet at Gregson Park, Hamilton, at 9.30am.
Find Your Voice - LGBTIQ+ Writing Workshop Recognising World Pride 11am to 1pm, Newcastle Library. With local authors Saxon James and N.R. Walker. Free, book at eventbrite.com.au.
The Wahl Barber Expo 2023 12.30pm to 8pm, NEX, Newcastle West. Also on Sunday.
Newcastle Jets A-League Women vs Melbourne City 3pm, Number Two Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Cinema Under The Stars: Sing 2 (PG) 5.30pm, Speers Point Park.
Life With Bubbles Opening Night 4pm, Mitch Revs Gallery, Newcastle. A solo exhibition by Amy Charlton.
Pre-Posthumous presented by Peter Berry 11am to 4pm, Art Systems Wickham. Whimsy and sunset paintings by Pietro Berrini. Also on Sunday.
Come From Away 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Also, Sunday at 2pm and 6pm. Final weekend.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
2023 Newcastle Show 9am to 5pm, Newcastle Showground. Includes City vs Country Demolition Derby at 3pm.
Clean Up Australia Day Various locations, go to cleanup.org.au/events.
International Women's Day Paint & Sip 11.30am, The Greenroof, Hamilton. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
International Women's Day Event 1pm, Bar Mellow, Newcastle West. Panel discussions, grazing table, mini market and more. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
The Performers Bazaar 2023 10.30am, Cessnock Leagues Club. Bellydancing, markets.
Maitland Rail Museum Open Day 10am to 3pm, cnr Junction Street and Mt Dee Road, Telarah. Admission by gold coin donation.
Stories of Our Town: Film Screening 6pm, Rogue Scholar Brewing, Newcastle West. The film is More Than Hoons: 100 Years of Newcastle Motorsports, exploring everything from the invention of World Speedway in 1923 at Maitland Showground to 100 years later hosting the V8 Supercars. Entry is free but register at trybooking.com.
