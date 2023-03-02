What I'd really like to be able to do on the eve of Penrith's premiership defence kicking off is get inside their players' heads and read their minds.
What a tale their thoughts could tell.
Apologies to Gordon Lightfoot for stealing a line from his classic song, but that's the only way we'd find out for sure - at this stage of the season anyway - if they're truly up for the challenge of doing everything it's going to take for them to win it a third year in a row.
Of course they'll say they're up for it, and they'll probably believe that in the front of their minds, but it's what lurks in the recesses that I'm talking about.
If I got on the psychologist's couch I'd never get off it, but everyone fancies themselves as a bit of an amateur psychologist, don't they?
Possessed with an uncanny ability to judge other people's thoughts by their actions?
Until you get it wrong, of course, which usually doesn't take long.
There's no doubt the Panthers can win the comp.
But will they?
All we can do is accept a watching brief and look for signs.
Things you reasonably believe tell you, while they're out there playing, that their mentality hasn't changed and they're as committed to winning it all as they were last year, and the year before.
Or whether there appear to be the tiniest of cracks, which is all there needs to be to make enough of a difference.
It obviously doesn't have to be all of the players who no longer want it as much as they did in 2021 and '22 to create an overall negative effect on the team - just enough.
A failure to go on with a game Penrith are controlling and lose in circumstances in which we've become so used to seeing them win.
Or not managing to come from behind and overhaul an opponent when we know they can and should.
It could show up in individual desire, with a failure - by mere centimetres - to either score a try or stop one. Or to not do some of the one percenters and lose too many of the 50-50 battles.
We'll find out eventually, either way, but it takes time for this sort of stuff to pile up as evidence you might believe is compelling enough to back an opinion.
Who knows, we could be waiting until the last 20 minutes of the grand final to discover the truth.
But all we've got to go on right now are the available facts and figures and what your gut tells you and I'm sticking with the Panthers to become the first team since Parramatta in 1981-82-83 to complete a premiership treble.
The rest is up to them and if cracks do eventually appear they will become plain soon enough for us all to have doubts.
Rule number one in assessing the relative merits of the 17 teams is to avoid applying too much weight to the fact Penrith lost two star players - hooker Api Koroisau and second-rower Viliame Kikau - to Wests Tigers and Canterbury respectively at the end of last season.
They've since lost a third regular starter as well with winger Taylan May out injured for the season, after tearing the ACL in his knee in the surprising World Club Challenge loss to St Helens.
In addition, there is no Charlie Staines to replace him since he also switched clubs at the end of last season, joining the Tigers.
But with all due respect to wingers, it's much easier to replace them than a Koroisau or a Kikau.
Koroisau and Kikau are big losses, I'm not trying to discount that in any way, but just remember how far ahead of the field Penrith were last season.
They comfortably won the minor premiership by four points and then won each of their three finals matches by a combined score of 87 to 32.
The grand final against Parramatta was over well before half-time, with the Panthers having built an 18-0 lead in the first 29 minutes.
The biggest game of the year had become such a procession that I'm not overly embarrassed to reveal I nodded off a couple of times - only for a few seconds, mind you - during the second half on my admittedly very comfortable leather lounge.
The departures of Koroisau and Kikau do bring Penrith back closer to the field, but they were a long way in front to start with.
And it's the system at Penrith that is the club's greatest strength.
Trust coach Ivan Cleary and his staff to make good adjustments.
Sydney Roosters picked up Brandon Smith, but most of the other teams that are regarded as legitimate contenders either stayed pretty much the same with their rosters or - like the Panthers - also finished in the red when it came to player gains and losses.
The search for the team that might mount the biggest challenge to Penrith's superiority takes me to North Queensland.
The Cowboys really should've gone on with it and made last year's grand final when they led the Eels 20-12 midway through the second half of a preliminary final in Townsville.
They went on to lose 24-20, but they nevertheless finished the year with something they could really build on.
They play a style of game that fits really well around their players and have some terrific young stars who will be even better this year.
There are some teams well down the list whose chances already look dire, but this is only round one.
It's meant to be a time of hope, so dream your dreams league fans.
Miracles can happen.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.