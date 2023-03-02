Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

One dolphin fish separates teams in quest for ultimate Interclub glory

By Simon Walker
March 3 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Ivan Hozjan wins the prize this week for this 90cm mulloway hooked off Crowdy Head last week.

One of the closest events in 30 years is how Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fishing Club's (NPSGFC) Brett "Hammer" Hancock described last weekend's Interclub showdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.