One of the closest events in 30 years is how Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fishing Club's (NPSGFC) Brett "Hammer" Hancock described last weekend's Interclub showdown.
After three days of frenetic fishing in what is effectively the state titles of game fishing in NSW, only one dolphin fish separated first and second for the prestigious mantle of Champion Club Team Tag and Release.
Top honour went to Broken Bay Team 2 (Anyfin, Murrifin and Zorro) with 375,093 points ahead of local NPSGFC Team 1 (True Grit, Wild Thing and Born Free) with 375,062 pts.
Broken Bay's Zorro, skippered by Michael Bonici, also took the crown for Champion Boat Tag and Release with 212,500 points.
The fight for second and third place in the Champion Boat division also went down to the wire with True Grit (137,531 pts) and Wild Thing (137,500) again separated by a mere dolphin fish.
"It was neck and neck all weekend with the lead changing all the time," said Brett who skippered True Grit. "In the end, one dolphin fish proved the difference on multiple levels but that's fishing.
"It was an awesome event with the calibre of boats that competed, the best of the best from up and down the East Coast going hard - anglers who could catch marlin in a bathtub.
"I've fished Interclub for 30 years and it was just next level. It makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. And Michael Bonici, skipper of Zorro - he is just a champion angler and a top bloke.
"We've certainly established a healthy rivalry with the Broken Bay boats and last weekend highlights the passion anglers still have to represent their clubs."
Interestingly the top two boats tag and release this year (Zorro and True Grit) were both trailer boats.
"Size doesn't necessarily matter," Brett said.
"The bigger boats are more comfortable - and don't get me wrong, I'd love to have a microwave and coffee machine on my boat.
"But it all comes down to conditions on the day and sometimes a smaller boat is more nimble and able to hit those spots where the fish are biting. Last year the bite was out wide, this year it was all inshore."
In other major category results NPSGFC boat Public Enemy won Champion Boat Capture with 15,043.02 pts and teamed with Side Effect to claim the Champion Club Team Capture crown.
NPSGFC angler Kain Jones fishing on Public Enemy weighed the heaviest shark - a 245.3kg tiger.
Sydney GFC's Dominique Caboche weighed the heaviest marlin - a 120.7kg blue.
Heaviest Other Game Fish was a 41.2kg yellowfin, weighed by Botany Bay GFC's Jordan Petrov.
NSW Game Fishing Association president Steve Lamont was really happy with how the tournament played out.
"We had approximately 90 boats competing with over a third of those from out of town so that was really pleasing people made the effort," he said.
"A lot of those anglers fished the Shootout the weekend before but Interclub is a different event to Shootout.
"Competitors are drawn to the Shootout for the big money, but Interclub is all about the prestige and glory of competing for your club, and this year's event proves the fire still burns.
"Fishing wasn't as red hot as it's been in recent weeks but it was still certainly consistent with over 100 marlin tagged, the majority of them blacks, with a handful of stripes and blues in there.
"We also saw a 27kg shortbill spearfish captured.
"The presentation night at Shoal Bay Country Club was well subscribed and everyone enjoyed a good feed and a few drinks after three days of solid fishing."
Game fishing focus turns to the All Ports event which runs this weekend, and then the Newcastle East Coast Classic the weekend after.
"Boats can fish from any port for their club in this weekend's All Ports event, and points will go towards the title," Steve said.
"It's a legacy event from the Covid years when people couldn't travel and we'll be reviewing things after this year to see where it's at.
"We've got good numbers of boats from up round Coffs and Port Macquarie competing, but anglers down in the Hunter and further south may be a little battle weary.
"There are a lot of cost of living pressures associated with back-to-back game fishing tournaments - fuel and accommodation, not to mention cost of relationship brownie points being eaten up.
"Sometimes something has to give."
Steve has stepped up as president of the NSWGFA this year taking on the role that Gary Chenoworth vacated after ten years of service.
"Gary did a great job in his decade and fittingly was made a life member of the NSWGFA last weekend which is an honour he is justifiably proud of," Steve said.
For a complete rundown of provisional Interclub results, visit www.nswgfa.com.au.
