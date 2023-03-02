Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies ready to swoop with fresh attack for NPL defence

March 2 2023
Magpies striker Braedyn Crowley on the attack against Lambton Jaffas last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland star Braedyn Crowley believes additions to midfield will give the Magpies an extra dimension to their already potent attack when they start their NPL men's NNSW premiership defence on Friday night against Lambton Jaffas at Adamstown Oval.

