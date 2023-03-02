Maitland Magpies ready to swoop with fresh attack for NPL defence

Maitland star Braedyn Crowley believes additions to midfield will give the Magpies an extra dimension to their already potent attack when they start their NPL men's NNSW premiership defence on Friday night against Lambton Jaffas at Adamstown Oval.
Crowley dominated in 2022 with 28 goals alongside James Thompson, who bagged 14, as Maitland won their second premiership.
However, their shot at a first top-division double ended in controversy and a 1-0 loss to Jaffas in the grand final. Maitland lost defender Zach Thomas, now with Oakleigh, in the 23rd minute to a red card call later deemed an obvious error, and the Magpies had two players limp off after questionable tackles.
They kick off their 2023 campaign with a similar line-up in a rematch with a new-look Jaffas squad.
Crowley said "it's hard to lose that final the way we did, but the best thing about football is you can always come back and win another one. For the club last year, winning that premiership, you could see it meant a lot, and I think winning a grand final would probably be even sweeter, so big goals this year."
Maitland have recruited Damon Green (Magic), Rhys Cooper, Tom Davies (Olympic) and Isaac Collins (Jets Youth) this year. Crowley believed the addition of Cooper and Green in midfield would give them more options in attack.
"Last year, we didn't really keep the ball much, we didn't have much of a possession-based game," Crowley said. "This year we've playing a lot of football, pushing through the midfield because we've got those players to play, and I think it's helped a lot."
He said Green and Flynn Goodman had "been unbelievable in pre-season" and Cooper was "a smart footballer who can definitely help through the midfield". However, coach Michael Bolch said on Thursday that Goodman (illness), and Collins (ankle), were out. Grand final scorer and man of the match Kale Bradbery (ankle) could miss the season opener for Jaffas.
Also on Friday night, Broadmeadow host Weston (8pm). New Magic head coach John Bennis was hopeful of getting a clearance for Englishman Ben Diamond to join his squad but Keanu Moore (hamstring) was out.
On Saturday, New Lambton welcome Charlestown (2.30pm), Cooks Hill host Lake Macquarie (3pm) and Edgeworth are away to Olympic (5pm). On Sunday, Adamstown start at home against Valentine (2.30pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
