Jockey Tim Clark says Cross Talk primed to take control of Newcastle Stakes

Gai Waterhouse and Kris Lees have won four group 3 Newcastle Newmarkets each, and the pair will have representatives in Friday's edition under its new name, the Newcastle Stakes.
The $200,000 race was first run in 1955 when Waterhouse's father, the late great TJ Smith, won with Seacraft.
The Waterhouse-Bott partnership have not trained a winner of this race, but the stable have a great chance on Friday. They saddle up $2.50 favourite Cross Talk, ridden by Tim Clark, and the Kiwi-bred five-year-old has drawn well in barrier three.
A natural frontrunner, Cross Talk, winner of five of his 11 starts with five placings, is beautifully weighted with 54.5 kilograms. Clark is confident of a first victory in Friday's feature.
"Cross Talk had a big weight first-up when runner-up, and he is so well placed on Friday," Clark said.
"I have had a quick glance at the field, and we should lead and then quicken from the 700m. Cross Talk is very well weighted."
Waterhouse won Newmarkets with Secret Savings (1997), Hey Pronto (2002), Platinum Scissors (2004) and Laser Hawk (2015) before Bott arrived on the scene.
Lees has won the past four Newmarkets with Australian Bloodstock horses Princess Posh (2019), Special Reward (2020), Gem Song (2021) and Wandabaa (2022).
On Friday, the combination have Gem Song ($18) and Bellatrix Black ($19) in the race. Gem Song has 59kg and stable apprentice Dylan Gibbons aboard. The gelding has raced against top sprinters throughout his career and has won seven times from 29 starts for prizemoney of $849,345. He has a good first-up record and hasn't raced since The Hunter in November.
Bellatrix Black is a four-year-old Kiwi mare which wasn't far away first-up in the group 3 Triscay Stakes.
Tracey Bartley-trained four-year-old Kiss Sum can run well in the Newcastle Stakes.
He won the group 3 Gunsynd at Eagle Farm in June and was narrowly beaten in the $500,000 Provincial Midway Championship Final at Randwick last year.
Pizarro, from the John O'Shea stable, is a promising four-year-old with 54 kilograms on his back. He has been unplaced once in 11 starts.
The Newcastle Jockey Club has received a positive response the inaugural Paul Perry 2YO Handicap (1300m). James Cummings has accepted with four youngsters, including last start metropolitan winners Tom Kitten and Inhibitions. O'Shea has promising filly Madam Roselyn in the race and Michael Freedman's Wymark should run well.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.