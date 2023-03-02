Ritza Donna to lead the way for Mark Davidson in Country Classic heat

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson believes Ritza Donna will give her rivals something to chase in the Country Classic (600m) heat at The Gardens on Friday.
A six-dog field will contest the $11,000 qualifier for a place in semi-finals at Dubbo, where spots in the $125,000-to-the-winner decider there will be on offer.
Ritza Donna and Jordan Chandler-trained Duker's Diesel will carry Hunter hopes in the heat and Davidson's runner has the advantage of box one.
A group 1 Dapto Megastar winner in 2021, Ritza Donna has had two starts for Davidson, finishing unplaced over 520m at Wentworth Park.
Davidson said Ritza Donna had been trialling well and he was hoping she could lead and hold on late.
"She's top grade everywhere you go and when I saw there were only five noms, I rang the owners and said what do you reckon?" Davidson said. "She's going to benefit from the run because she's had only two 500s then hasn't raced for a fortnight.
"We've thrown her in and she's come up with the one, which is great. She should be up the front for a fair way. I'm just worried about the end, whether she can hang on."
He believed Duker's Diesel (eight) and Queenslander Shaye (seven) were the main dangers.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.