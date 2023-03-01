POLICE investigating a double stabbing in Newcastle West have laid charges against two people.
Investigators confirmed on Thursday a man and a woman would face court accused of taking part in the January 19 attack in Devonshire Street, the alleyway that leads from Hunter Street to the Star Hotel on King Street.
Officers arrived on scene about 3.35am that day to find two men suffering stab wounds.
Paramedics helped the two men, 25 and 28, before taking them to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
The Newcastle Herald later confirmed the two men were chefs at Hamilton's Sapphire Indian restaurant.
NSW Ambulance paramedics rendered assistance to the men, aged 25 and 28, before they were transported to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
Specialist police began forensically examining the scene.
"Following inquiries, an 18-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested at a property on Blue Gum Road, Jesmond, about 12.10am on Wednesday," police said in a statement.
Both were charged with two counts of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possess unauthorised pistol, and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.
They were refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.