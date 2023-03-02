Young trainer Lily Hosking savouring chance on Miracle Mile program

East Maitland trainer Lily Hosking will chase more Newcastle success on Friday night before the thrill of having a runner on the Miracle Mile program 24 hours later.
The 23-year-old's small team have enjoyed a great start to 2023 with a double at Newcastle and another 11 placings from 20 starters.
Captain Dorian has led the way, with a win and three placings at Newcastle after three seconds at Menangle. He contests the Waratah final at Menangle on Saturday night when the track hosts the $1 million Miracle Mile.
"It's a first for me," Hosking said. "I've been training for only two years so to have a runner on Miracle Mile night is a massive achievement and really exciting.
"It's his first final. It may not be a big final, but it's definitely an achievement to get him into one. He's drawn out in no-man's land in 10, but we'll hope for the best. Hopefully we'll get the right run because he's got some speed under him."
She has Spirit Inside, Sunny Town (race eight) and Casual River (one) in at Newcastle.
"Spirit Inside should go all right. He drew pretty decent in two," she said. "Sunny Town had her first start back last week after being out since December and it was very promising, with a nice second."
"We're hopeful she'll continue to improve.
"Casual River, his draw [eight] might affect him a bit but he's starting to show his true self again and we're hoping to get him into good form eventually.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
