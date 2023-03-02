Newcastle Herald
Editorial: Newcastle Knights fans just want passion and pride in NRL 2023 season

By Editorial
Updated March 3 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
Passion, pride and a reason to cheer: what city wants from the Knights

BEFORE a ball is kicked, every NRL team can dare to hope that 2023 might be their year. But from 6pm tonight, Newcastle will begin to see if that dream can take shape as anything resembling a reality.

