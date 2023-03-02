Newcastle Herald
New ambulance station planned for Edgeworth as part of record frontline health spend

Updated March 2 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 2:00pm
EDGEWORTH will be home to a new ambulance station as part of a record $1.76 billion spend to boost frontline emergency care, according to the state Liberal government.

