New ambulance station planned for Edgeworth as part of record frontline health spend

EDGEWORTH will be home to a new ambulance station as part of a record $1.76 billion spend to boost frontline emergency care, according to the state Liberal government.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the announcement forms part of a record investment from the NSW Liberal and Nationals government, which will transform NSW Ambulance services over the next four years with 1,858 additional paramedics and 30 new ambulance stations.
"Ambulance services are experiencing sustained high demand and this new station at Edgeworth will provide our hardworking paramedics with first-class facilities as they assist people in their time of need," Mr Martin said. "The new station will feature internal parking for emergency ambulance vehicles, vehicle wash facilities, multipurpose spaces to support staff education, logistics and storage spaces, an office area for administration as well as staff amenities."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the government is investing in ambulance stations right across the state to ensure communities continue to receive emergency care when they need it regardless of where they live.
"The new Edgeworth ambulance station, along with new stations earmarked for Gateshead, Swansea and Branxton, is yet another way we are meeting the growing emergency care needs of NSW now and into the future, Mrs Taylor said.
NSW Ambulance are able to identify suitable locations to improve ambulance response times for patients using software that maps Triple Zero call demands.
Mr Martin said the site for the new ambulance station at Edgeworth will be determined once further planning is completed with key stakeholders.
"We will shortly commence a process to identify potential sites for the new ambulance station," Mr Martin said. "This process will ensure we best meet the needs of the local community and our emergency staff."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.