Trio in court over wild Newcastle West brawl

THREE people charged over a brawl in Newcastle West last month, during which a shop owner suffered a broken jaw, have appeared in court for the first time.
Daniel Cavanagh, 18, Lachlan Salter, 20, and Tyana Shaw, 20, appeared in Newcastle Local Court charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and two counts of common assault over the fight in Hunter Street on the afternoon of February 7.
Mr Salter and Ms Shaw pleaded not guilty, while Mr Cavanagh has not yet entered pleas. The matters were adjourned until next month.
Police allege four people went into a shop on Hunter Street about 3.45pm and assaulted the owners, leaving a 25-year-old man with a fractured jaw. As well as the trio, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged. He remains before a children's court.
IN THE NEWS:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.