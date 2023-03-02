Pair refused bail accused of stabbing two chefs in Newcastle laneway

A MAN and woman accused of stabbing two chefs in a laneway in Newcastle West in January have been refused bail in Newcastle Local Court.
Dominic Lagudi, 18, and Amelia Rose Weller, 31, were charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the alleged stabbings in Devonshire Street in the early hours of January 19.
Neither Mr Lagudi nor Ms Weller entered pleas on Wednesday and the matters were adjourned until April.
Mr Lagudi did not apply for bail, while Ms Weller made a failed attempt to be released on conditional bail.
Police said emergency services were called to the laneway about 3.35am and found two men suffering stab wounds. Both men, who are chefs at Newcastle's Sapphire Indian Restaurant, were taken to hospital. A 25-year-old man was said to be fighting for his life after being stabbed in the neck, while a 28-year-old man underwent surgery for a stab wound to his arm.
Following investigations, police arrested Mr Lagudi and Ms Weller at a home on Blue Gum Road, Jesmond about midnight Wednesday.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.