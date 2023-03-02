Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle 2022/23 council works budget spend revised down $14 million

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Art Gallery redevelopment has been delayed due to "grouting complications".

City of Newcastle will spend $14.3 million less than planned on its current capital works program, but insists it is still on track for a record year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.