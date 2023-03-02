Dungog Shire locals could see upgrades to causeways and river crossings under an election promise from The Nationals.
The grant, announced at a press event on Wednesday, would see $9.7million to 26 crossings around the shire. Gresford Suspension Bridge over Paterson River would also be replaced.
This announcement comes after a roll-out of new bridges across the shire, replacing most previous timber ones - yet the Gresford bridge has remained.
"The replacement of Gresford Suspension Bridge has been high on council's agenda or several years following unsuccessful grant funding applications under previous rounds of the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Program, so this is welcome news," Dungog Shire mayor John Connors said.
In a $3.7million project, the bridge would be replaced with a raised concrete structure to allow larger vehicles. It is hoped Gresford will be more accessible to primary producers west of Paterson River.
"There are many families on the western side of Paterson River who rely on access over the bridge. There is a river crossing nearby which is critical for larger vehicles that can't safely use the suspension bridge," Cr Connor said.
"However, this frequently washes away during rain events, making access to primary producers and vital local services very difficult for the residents."
The plan for the shire would put a dent in a $312.5M Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package jointly funded by federal and state governments. Three Hunter roads in Nelson Bay and Hexham were also promised funding under the scheme.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
