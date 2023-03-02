Newcastle Herald
What's on

Sport Stephens: stage set for thrilling regatta

By Mark Rothfield
March 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A windward-leeward course will be laid on for sports boats at Sail Port Stephens. Picture supplied

LIKE sausage rolls and sauce, Sail Port Stephens and sports boats have been inextricably linked since 2016, and race organisers are looking forward to another great series with the thrill machines from May 19-21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.