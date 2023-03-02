Sport Stephens: stage set for thrilling regatta

LIKE sausage rolls and sauce, Sail Port Stephens and sports boats have been inextricably linked since 2016, and race organisers are looking forward to another great series with the thrill machines from May 19-21.
The high-performance class comprises a mixed but well-matched fleet of thoroughbred designs such as the Shaw 650, Thompson 7, Elliott 7 and 780, Melges 24, Viper 640, Leech 650, Sayer 8, Bethwaite 79er and more, all of which bring colour, spray and excitement to arguably Australia's best inshore racing waterway.
Originally the plan this year was for the sports boats to sail a passage series along with a trailer sailer fleet, however by popular demand a windward-leeward course is being offered. That means up to nine races over three days of sailing, as part of a stand-alone Bay Series that will see J70s and the International Canoe class sharing the same course.
Over the years the Australian Sports Boat Association has coincided the regatta with its state and national championships, with crews regularly praising the race organisation and sailing conditions.
Lake Macquarie's Malcolm Dean said in 2021: "The regatta was awesome. There's great banter and we love sailing against the best." He added that "the race committee did a brilliant job in really challenging conditions. Everything was perfect - we kept checking bias on the start line and there wasn't any ... I'm going to buy them all a beer this afternoon."
Andrew York noted that Port Stephens is a great place to visit - "It feels like you're on holidays as soon as you arrive" he said. Queensland's Graham Sherring added that "the friendliness of the people and excellent hospitality" is another appealing quality of the region, along with the idyllic sailing conditions.
Daily prizes and entertainment will be offered at the Cheeky Dog pub run by event sponsor Bannisters Port Stephens, with Sail Port Stephens being just as much renowned for its off-water hospitality as on-water excellence.
"With the support of Bay Sailing Centre and Port Stephens Yacht Club, we're really keen to establish the Bay Series as a major off-the-beach event in its own right," Sail Port Stephens regatta director Paul O'Rourke says. "The sports boats are integral to that plan as we enjoy having them here, there's ideal facilities, and I know they all really enjoy being here as well.
"I'd encourage anyone who owns a sports boat, whether it's sitting in the shed or actively competing, to come and enjoy three days of fun, challenging windward-leeward racing, and that famous Sail Port Stephens festive atmosphere as well."
The International Canoe class is joining the Bay Series for its nationals. The Canoe is the world's oldest sailing dinghy, dating back to the 1860s. Sailed solo with hiking planks and a high-aspect sloop rig, they're exceptionally fast and exciting to sail and watch.
Meanwhile, the Bannisters Port Stephens Bay Series for off-the-beach classes will bring together Finns, Lasers, Tasars, OKs, RS Aeros and Windsurfers. There's also an Open division where all classes will sail under their yardstick handicap.
We'd also love to see as many trailer sailers as possible. They'll get to enjoy inshore passage racing on our picturesque waters.
Sail Port Stephens competitors will also have the option of doing offshore windward-leeward courses from May 5-7, which will decide the prestigious NSW Yachting Championships for IRC and TP52 Gold Cup.
Round-the-buoy action will be conducted on the Friday and Sunday, while Saturday is reserved for the traditional long-distance Passage Race around the coastal islands.
Skippers who prefer ORC handicapping can contest the same courses for the inaugural Rob Hampshire Series trophy which honouring a late regatta administrator who sadly passed away in 2020.
Entries and the Notice of Race can be accessed via the Sail Port Stephens website. The regatta is supported by the NSW Government via Destination NSW.
Fluctuating fortunes in skiffs
Race 6 of the Belmont 16s skiff club championship last Sunday proved to be one of the most dramatic in recent memory.
Starting in a nor'wester that was doomed to succumb to a summer nor'easter, the fleet soon spread out across the bay. Fortune favoured those with breeze, while the rest were left trailing in the doldrums.
The arrival of the new wind line changed the script completely, turning the bottom mark into the top mark and bringing the entire field back together for a packed rounding.
The race effectively started again in Le Mans style, and it was Newcastle Financial Planning Group (NFPG) that benefited most, having trailed by a long way and then clawing its way past 20 skiffs.
There was one more twist in story as Contender Sailcloth was leading towards the finish but headed off on another lap, having failed to notice a critical course flag. Tom Dawson, skippering from the bench in the absence of Ben Bruniges, seized the opportunity to ice the comeback cake for NFPG.
Contender quickly realised its mistake and flew home for second place. Third was Knighton Group.
The result left NFPG in pole position for the coveted Club Championship title, leading by seven points with one race to sail.
Cherub national champion Banjo Nicholson did an excellent job helming SKE Electrical into 7th place, the 14-year-old displaying tactical nous and boat-handling skills.
