A key Hunter lobby group has slammed the NSW government for reportedly abandoning its plans for fast rail between Newcastle and Sydney.
The Guardian reported on Friday that the government had canned a final business case for 250kmh trains which could transport passengers from Newcastle to Sydney's Olympic Park in one hour.
The report said the state had handed over responsibility for the massive project to the federal government's proposed High Speed Rail Authority.
Committee for the Hunter chief executive Alice Thompson described the state government's attitude towards the region as a "joke".
"If the Liberal National NSW government has handed over responsibility for a project that doesn't even cross borders to the feds, this will be one of the greatest examples of buck passing in recent memory," she said.
"They've deferred to the Australian government to do the heavy lifting on priority projects of state significance in the Hunter like the M1 to Raymond Terrace, Newcastle Airport runway and terminal, Kurri Kurri gas peaking plant and GP Access After Hours.
"What's next? Fixing ER waiting times at the new Maitland Hospital? Hunter Park? Building the toilet block they just announced at Dungog?"
The Guardian said the NSW government had spent $100 million on planning the new dedicated fast rail track.
The news organisation said it had seen confidential documents revealing that Transport for NSW considered further planning and construction of fast rail to Newcastle to be a Commonwealth responsibility.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald on Friday that the department was "progressing business cases for in-corridor faster rail improvements to existing lines".
The state government issued a discussion paper on its "Six Cities" strategy in September which said it was "working towards delivering a fast rail network by 2056".
Its Future Transport Strategy, also published in September, set the goal of cutting travel times from Newcastle to Sydney to one hour by 2056.
The government said at the time that it would release more details about fast rail in 2023. It has budgeted $275 million for planning fast rail over the next four years.
Ms Thompson said the Hunter was entitled to distrust any political promises made in the region.
"How can we trust anything that is committed to the Hunter's development during this election, including for communities in the Upper Hunter, one of the state's most marginal seats?" she said.
"Unless we start to see a state government of whatever party take responsibility for their role and powers in the Hunter, who knows, the committee might have to start arguing for constitutional reform to abolish this level of government as it feels like we are all paying for politics, not good policy or public interest.
"If reports are true, it will be a vote of no confidence for the Liberal National government on this shocking decision on fast rail, and time for NSW Labor to step up."
Ms Thompson said Labor had yet to articulate its agenda for "how fast rail, with the right approach and some imagination, can be truly region-shaping and improve the lives of Hunter communities".
"This is an opportunity for leadership we encourage Labor to seize, and we seek transparency on their commitment to this important project."
The UK expert who reviewed high-speed rail options for the NSW government said last year that "fixing the corridor between Sydney and the Hunter" would make the most difference to the most people.
Professor Andrew McNaughton, the chairman of England's Network Rail High Speed agency, wrote a report for the NSW government three years ago which has never seen the light of day.
The report investigated four high-speed routes out of Sydney, north to Newcastle, south to Nowra via Wollongong, south-west to Canberra and west to Orange.
Professor McNaughton told the Sydney Morning Herald last year that 250kmh rail services to Newcastle and Wollongong would "change the face of NSW".
"In my book, you've got to fix the corridor between Sydney and the Hunter," he said.
"That [would make] the biggest difference to the biggest number of people."
Federal infrastructure Minister Catherine King reiterated this week that the Newcastle link would be the first stage of an east coast high-speed rail network and called for nominees for the HSRA authority board.
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said work had not stopped on plans to deliver fast rail in NSW.
"Transport for NSW is continuing to work closely with other agencies to progress planning and develop business cases as part of the NSW government's fast rail vision," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said Infrastructure and Cities Minister Rob Stokes had written to Ms King late last year asking the HSRA to work with the Greater Cities Commission and Transport for NSW to "ensure plans for high-speed and fast rail are well coordinated between the Commonwealth and NSW governments".
"Transport for NSW is progressing business cases for in-corridor faster rail improvements to existing lines while planning progresses with the Australian Government for a national high-speed rail network," the spokesperson said.
The government is working on track duplication at the Central Coast to allow services to run more frequently.
Ms Thompson said this work "does not constitute a program for fast rail as outlined in the NSW government's own vision".
"In 2018, the Commonwealth intervened given the lack of action on better rail services in regional NSW by providing funding for business cases and planning to get things moving," she said.
"Five years, three prime ministers and two premiers later, and over $100 million of public funding, we would have expected shovels in the ground between Sydney and Newcastle at this stage, not further business cases.
"While the department says work has not ceased on fast rail, we are now hearing that teams have stopped working on it and, given the lack of progress to date, it is getting harder to believe things are on track.
"We're looking for firm confirmation that this is not the case, how enabling works at Wyong fit into a scheme for fast rail to the Hunter, and when communities can expect to see construction and transport improvements."
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.