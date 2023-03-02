IT'S difficult to remember a more poorly-managed public relations campaign by a music festival than the hole Bluesfest dug for themselves with Sticky Fingers.
On Thursday the Byron Bay festival released what can only be described as a petulant statement, announcing they had cut Sticky Fingers from this Easter's line-up.
"Bluesfest cannot, sadly, continue to support Sticky Fingers by having them play our 2023 edition, and we apologise to those artists, sponsors and any others we involved in this matter through our mistaken belief that forgiveness and redemption are the rock on which our society is built," the statement said.
"The narrative that they continue to deserve to be cancelled, as well as anyone who publicly supports them, is difficult to accept, wherein a portion of society and media passes eternal judgement toward those, in this case, a diagnosed mentally ill person whom we feel doesn't deserve the continued public scrutiny he's being given."
Whether or not you agree that Sticky Fingers should be forgiven for past misdemeanours - which include verbal abuse and physical intimidation towards women and trans people - is a separate issue.
The question is why did Bluesfest tarnish their reputation within the music community to book a band in Sticky Fingers that was always unlikely to sell thousands of tickets?
The labelling of Sticky Fingers as "the bad boys of Australian music" in the press release to announce their inclusion on the line-up only further demonstrated they were completely tone deaf on the issue.
Even after King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Sampa The Great announced they were cancelling their performances at Bluesfest, chief Peter Noble held firm, saying criticism of Sticky Fingers frontman Dylan Frost was "cruel and unforgiving".
While it hasn't been revealed publicly, you can only surmise the threat of more artists pulling out, disgruntled sponsors and less-than-ideal ticket sales following the negative reaction, forced Bluesfest reluctantly to cut Sticky Fingers free.
There's no winners in this sorry saga, but the biggest loser is likely to be Bluesfest.
An unfortunate result for what has been for decades one of Australia's greatest music festivals.
