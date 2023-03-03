JETS coach Arthur Papas is set to unleash Japanese game-breaker Manabu Saito against the Wellington Phoenix at Skybet Stadium on Saturday.
And striker Beka Mikeltadze could be the major benefactor.
Saito, a transfer window arrival, has grown in confidence in each of his three 30-minute cameos off the bench
Significantly, he is a different proposition to the Jets' other wingers in the squad.
"He has been getting to know the players and their movements," Papas said. "When he came on last week, he created a little bit. He was pretty direct which was good for us but obviously he didn't get the rewards for it.
"When we looked at bringing him in, we always felt now would be the time to really let him go and see what he can provide us. He is a different winger to what we had. He is the type of winger who really wants to look for combinations and get himself into one-v-one situations. It gives us a different element and something for oppositions to worry about in a different way, which hopefully takes the attention elsewhere."
Mikeltadze converted from the penalty spot in the costly 3-1 loss to Western United, but the Georgian talisman has struggled for clear cut chances in open play.
"He works so hard for the team in all areas and sometimes you forget what your bread and butter is," Papas said. "Your bread and butter is being in the box to score goals. It has been a mater of reminding him to stay disciplined positionally to be in those situations. Also, we don't want to lose the other part of his game. The other part is what makes him really unique as a striker - the way he works for us and brings others into the game."
Papas hinted at other changes after the Western defeat in which the Jets failed to capitalise on a raft of chances and then gave up three sloppy goals.
Centreback Mark Natta has been pushing hard for a recall, co-captain Brandon O'Neill is fit again and creative spark Beka Dartsmelia has made an impact off the bench in recent games.
"We have made it clear that competing for spots is important," Papas said.
It is the Jets' first visit to Wellington since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. They went down to home side 2-1 at Skybet Stadium on January 24, 2020.
Traditionally the Jets have struggled for results in Wellington, eking out six wins in 24 trips across the Tasman.
"I went in 2011 [when assistant coach at the Jets]," Papas said. "This time around, it is my first trip to Wellington. The wind is probably the big thing. It is a really good surface, a quick surface.The only variable is that the Newcastle Knights are playing [an NRL game] there the night before.
"We have travelled fairly well this year. Perth is one of the hardest trips in the league. We handled that (2-2 draw). We are confident that we can navigate this. Go out there, put on a performance, get a result and come back home."
With eight matches remaining and eight points separating second-placed Mariners (28 points) and Perth in 10th, wins are vital. The Jets are bang in the middle on 24 points, a point behind Phoenix.
"Some of the teams [vying for the top six] are starting to play against each other," Papas said. "This game for us is one of those games.
"It is really important that we put a marker down. We had a disappointing result last week and you want to see a response. We want to be able to go on another run. If we can string one more run of games together, we will be there."
In other games Saturday, Wanderers host Central Coast, Western united tackle Perth in Ballarat and Sydney FC are at home to Melbourne Victory. On Sunday, Brisbane travel to Macarthur.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
