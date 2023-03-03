New Lambton Golden Eagles gain lift for first flight in NPL men's NNSW

Club captain Corey Nicholas believes encouraging recent trial results will provide a handy confidence boost for NPL men's NNSW rookies New Lambton when they face Charlestown in round one on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles, the second-division premiers from the past three years, debut in the top tier at Alder Park (2.30pm) against a team who were unbeaten through 13 games last season before finishing fourth.
Azzurri shape as one of the top contenders this year under new coach James Pascoe but New Lambton's squad are largely unknown to the top division.
The newcomers have recruited Kent Harrison, Louis Townsend (Olympic), Kai Bradley (Jaffas) and Sam Maxwell (Edgeworth) but are otherwise counting on their roster from last year to step up. Harrison is also yet to return from US college and Maxwell is injured this week.
Nicholas, who will be among those at New Lambton making an NPL debut, said the squad was excited about the opportunity this year. He said recent trial results had also helped lift spirits, after an earlier 4-0 loss to Edgeworth.
"We've had a really good week of training leading up to this game and we've had some improved performances in the last two trial games," Nicholas said.
"We did well against Broadmeadow [in a 1-0 loss] and then we had a good 3-2 win over Olympic midweek.
"We're realistic, it was a trial game, but it was still a good little confidence boost just leading in. It's probably exactly what the boys needed to get a bit more belief and hopefully we carry that through to tomorrow's game."
He believed keeping the core group from last year had helped New Lambton make a smooth transition to this season but they recognised the challenge ahead against Azzurri.
"We're realistic about things," he said. "We know it's probably going to be one of the harder games to start with.
"From the teams that have played them in pre-season, we know they are going to be really quick, really sharp and be playing nice and direct. They've got some big and experienced boys as well as the skilful, quick players."
Charlestown have Nigel Boogaard (wedding) unavailable but his former fellow Jets defender Taylor Regan is free to play despite receiving a red card for violent conduct in a recent trial with Maitland. Regan was sent off for striking Braedyn Crowley and was given a two-game ban but it was applied only to friendly matches.
Pascoe said New Lambton "gave a really good account of themselves" against Magic.
"They are like anyone, you've got to be good on the day against them to get a result," Pascoe said.
"I think they will have that camaraderie there by keeping pretty much the same group, and that does take you a long way, particularly at the start of a season when energy levels are still high."
Also on Saturday, Cooks Hill host Lake Macquarie (3pm) and Edgeworth are away to Olympic (5pm). On Sunday, Adamstown host Valentine (2.30pm).
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.