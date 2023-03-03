Gary van Egmond does not expect the controversial midweek comments of former Newcastle player Rhali Dobson to fire up his hurting charges when they host high-flying Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The Jets coach believes a 6-0 rout at the hands of A-League Women front-runners Western United last Sunday will prove motivation enough.
The result was one of the worst in the club's history and prompted Dobson, as part of a longer analysis of the game on the A-Leagues Dub Zone podcast midweek, to suggest that the Jets "would have been better off letting those 11 puppies run around as the starting 11".
A social media post by the Liberty A-League twitter account highlighting the comment and accompanied by a pic of Jets captain Cassidy Davis holding a rescue dog ahead of the big defeat went viral on Wednesday before being removed.
The Jets trailed 1-0 when centre-back Emily Garnier was red-carded for a professional foul in the 18th minute, reducing them to 10 for the remainder of the match.
It was 4-0 by half-time and Western United found the back of the net twice more after the break for a result Davis declared on Monday as "embarrassing".
"At the end of the day, Rhali is entitled to her opinion and maybe there was a bit of emotion going on there," van Egmond said on Thursday.
"She's an ex-Newcastle Jets player ... to get beat six-nil regardless is not good but we get the opportunity to come out this weekend.
"You can never, ever make up for a game. That game is done and dusted. What you can do is come out and make a statement about this is what we're about, and that's what we're going to do this weekend."
The Jets' resolve is certain to be tested on Saturday.
The 10th-placed side have never beaten City in 12 previous encounters, lost 5-1 to the league's third-placed side in round four and will have Garnier and other starting centre-back Taren King (card accumulation) sidelined through suspension.
Striker Ash Brodigan returns to the squad after missing the round-15 loss due to a suspension of her own.
"It gives a real opportunity for some of the younger girls to come in and to show us their wares," van Egmond said.
"We've got four more games so it's important for the players to be really trying to finish on a good note and looking to see how they can grab that opportunity and make a bit of a statement."
One player keen to state her case is late-season signing Emily Roach. The 20-year-old Queenslander came to Newcastle from Canberra in search of "a bit more game time".
Roach made her ALW starting debut against Western, playing up top then in midfield in a 64-minute outing.
"I'm just trying to get some game time and soak up the experiences here ... I'm more focused on the team and the results and I'd like to get a few wins here. I think we can definitely do that. [Then] we'll see what happens," she said.
The Jets are second-last with just 10 points from 14 outings while City have 25 points from 13 games.
In other round-16 games on Saturday, Canberra (20) play Adelaide (14) and Wellington (five) host Brisbane (16). On Sunday, Sydney (27) meet Western (33) in a top-of-the-table clash and Perth play Wanderers.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
