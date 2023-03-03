Newcastle Herald
Geoff Grimwood's Springview Hawk in Easter Egg hunt at Wentworth Park

March 4 2023 - 6:00am
Springview Hawk. Picture Wentworth Park Greyhounds

Martins Creek trainer Geoff Grimwood will chase a spot in Golden Easter Egg heats with Springview Hawk in a $10,000-to-the-winner final at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.

