Geoff Grimwood's Springview Hawk in Easter Egg hunt at Wentworth Park

Martins Creek trainer Geoff Grimwood will chase a spot in Golden Easter Egg heats with Springview Hawk in a $10,000-to-the-winner final at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Springview Hawk has box one for the Road To The Egg 5th grade series decider (520m) and is in top form after running a career-best time of 29.87 seconds in his heat win there last week.
He faces a tougher task in the final but Grimwood was hopeful the draw could give him an edge over odds-on favourite Go Bears in box two.
"He's going pretty good at the moment," Grimwood said.
"If they leave him alone early, he tends to get going after about 20 metres. He just needs a bit of room to balance up early.
"The two dog will be the one to beat. I'm just hoping ours can step and hold him out onto the first turn.
"He's been reliable and consistent, and his last run was his personal best first section and overall run, so he's not in a bad place at the moment."
The winner gains a guaranteed spot in Golden Easter Egg heats. Grimwood was also looking to the Maitland Cup heats next Thursday with Springview Hawk.
Racing is also at The Gardens on Saturday night with an 11-race card from 7.34pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.