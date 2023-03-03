Jack Callaghan in box seat for Miracle Mile chance with Spirit Of St Louis

Hunter driving star Jack Callaghan believes Spirit Of St Louis is going just as good as he was last year heading into his second crack at the $1 million Miracle Mile.
And with three-time champion King Of Swing no longer in the way, Callaghan reckons Saturday night's rivals would "want to be good to beat him".
From gate two, Spirit Of St Louis and Callaghan came closest to dethroning retiring Belinda McCarthy-trained stablemate King Of Swing last year, finishing just 1.2m away.
This year the pair have gate one, after another heat win, and Callaghan was excited about their prospects.
"If he goes like he did last year, they'd want to be good to beat him," Callaghan said.
"Obviously it's still a really strong field, but we've got a good draw and the horse is in good form so we should go close.
"I think he's going just as good [as last year]. He won his heat last year as well, off cover, and the last time he was beaten at Menangle was in the Miracle Mile, so he obviously likes the track as well."
Callaghan, who also has winning hopes with Spirit Of Arion in the group 1 NSW Derby, was confident of leading the Miracle Mile and said Honolua Bay would be toughest to beat.
"It won the Hunter Cup two starts ago, was undefeated in the Inter heats and it put in a good performance in the final. And his run last week was unbelievable," he said of Honolua Bay.
Callaghan was able to pinch the lead, then a slow middle half, to easily win a heat last week but he expected a tougher time in the main event.
"It was good to have a nice, soft run last week but there looks a bit more speed in it this time," he said.
"We'll be coming out as fast as we can and I think he's got enough speed to hold them all out.
"I think it's just as tough [this year]. Obviously the two four-year-olds in it haven't done a lot of open class racing and then there's other horses like Expensive Ego. This is his third Miracle Mile.
"There's a bit of variety in it, but it sets up to be a good race.
"It's always good to be in big races and when you've got a chance it's even better.
"I'm just pretty excited about it."
Callaghan also has the luxury of gate one in the Derby with Spirit Of Arion.
"He's got a nice draw and he won his first race in Australia at Newcastle," he said.
"He went really well then it was a big step up for him in the derby heats and I was rapt with his run and it seems like he's come on a lot from it, so I expect him to go really well."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
