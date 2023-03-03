Cross Talk set for Doncaster Mile shot after Newcastle Stakes win

The Doncaster Mile is on the radar for Cross Talk after he stole a gap then held off a fighting effort from Gem Song to claim the $200,000 group 3 Newcastle Stakes (1400m) on Friday.
The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained $2 favourite, carrying just 54.5 kilograms, led as expected before building a four-length advantage approaching the home turn with Tim Clark aboard.
Kris Lees-trained Gem Song ($19), which won the race in 2021, had jumped well to race outside Cross Talk early before falling back then setting off after him on the bend.
The seven-year-old, first-up and carrying 59kg topweight, ate into the gap but came up two-thirds of a length short on the line.
Fast-finishing Cuban Royale, trained by Robert and Luke Price, made up several lengths to finish a close third.
It gave Waterhouse a fifth win in the quality handicap, formerly known as the Newcastle Newmarket, but a first while in partnership with Bott.
Stable representative Neil Payne told Sky Racing next month's group 1 Doncaster at Randwick was in the plans for Cross Talk given he will have a light weight and could find a suitable wet track.
Clark said he catered his strategy on Cross Talk to the Good 4 surface at Newcastle.
"He's a bold frontrunner, he's got good cruising speed and he's very tough as well," Clark said. "I did want to make it a bit of a test because I thought that if I went too slow, they would outsprint me on top of the ground. If I dragged the sprint out of them, that was the key to winning the race I felt.
"He did the job in good style, he's only second-up there and if he happens to get into a race over the carnival and there's a bit of rain about, which can so often happen, it's going to enhance his chances to no end."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
