Cross Talk set for Doncaster Mile shot after Newcastle Stakes win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 3 2023 - 6:30pm
Jockey Tim Clark and Cross Talk, left, dig deep to hold off Dylan Gibbons-ridden Gem Song, right, in the group 3 Newcastle Stakes on Friday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Doncaster Mile is on the radar for Cross Talk after he stole a gap then held off a fighting effort from Gem Song to claim the $200,000 group 3 Newcastle Stakes (1400m) on Friday.

