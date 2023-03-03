Luke Pepper's Opal Ridge set to shine in Inglis Sprint

Trainer Luke Pepper made the move from Canberra to Scone last year to give his horses better access to the rich country-only races in Sydney.
But such is the talent of Opal Ridge, Pepper has found even better options for his star filly.
A last-start winner of the $500,000 Tapp-Craig (1400m) at Randwick in October, Opal Ridge was a $6.50 TAB favourite for the $750,000 Inglis Sprint (1200m) at Flemington on Saturday.
With four wins and two placings in seven starts, the $20,000 yearling has already amassed $445,325 in prizemoney. She can almost double that with a win on Saturday and give Pepper a new career highlight.
The trainer, a former trackwork rider who partnered champion Takeover Target, said the Country Championships - which feature a $500,000 final at Randwick - was on the radar for Opal Ridge before the three-year-old forced connections to rethink plans.
"It's funny how things happen, but at the end of the day, we're just trying to do the right thing by the horse and the clients," Pepper said from Flemington on Friday.
"She deserves a crack at a race like this for sure and it just worked out perfectly with the timeframe after a spell. We had the Country Championships that were obviously an option, but we needed to give her extra time in the paddock.
"She was growing and filling out and if we were going to head that way it would have been a rushed job to get her there, so it was just a better option for her to come down here and have a crack at the good prizemoney."
Pepper said Opal Ridge had travelled well and was "in really good order" but said the question mark remained whether she would handle racing up the straight course for the first time.
"She hasn't done much work at the 1200m, but she had a jump out down the back straight at Scone, which is about 1000m, and she trialled going around a corner," he said. "But she's a very straightforward horse, she can race from anywhere. She hasn't really got a pattern.
"If I was ever to bring a horse here for a first time up the straight, it would be her because she's just so adaptable."
Blake Shinn has the ride on Opal Ridge, which has gate six in a field of 18.
Also in the race is Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' Brudenell, which is alongside Opal Ridge in five with Damien Oliver aboard.
The three-year-old Russian Revolution gelding has won his past three starts, the last of which was a benchmark 72 handicap (1250m) at Canterbury on February 17. He was a $13 hope on Friday.
"Brudenell is going really well, and I expect him to give a great sight," Lees told his website.
Lees-trained The Bopper was fourth in the Inglis race two years ago and Spellcatcher was second last year.
The Bopper, meanwhile, will chase the $500,000 group 2 Challenge Stakes (1000m) for Lees at Randwick on Saturday.
A last-start winner over the distance at Eagle Farm in benchmark 90 grade, The Bopper was a $26 chance at Randwick, where Zac Purton has the mount.
"The Bopper has been in great form in Queensland, but this is a huge test jumping a few grades to weight-for-age," Lees said. "Still, he deserves the opportunity."
His best hope on the group 1 program appears to be Willinga Beast ($8.50) in the listed Fireball Stakes (1100m) for three-year-olds.
Newcastle trainer David Atkins has Promitto ($61) in the group 1 Randwick Guineas (1600m).
At Hawkesbury, Lees has top hopes Spangler ($2.70) and Willinga Freefall ($7) in the Provincial Midway Championship qualifier.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
