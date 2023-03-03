Adriana Konjarski is poised to play in the opening round of NPLW Northern NSW after parting ways with the Newcastle Jets last month.
Magic coach Jake Curley confirmed the 2022 NPLW NNSW leading scorer and player of the year was available for their round-one clash with a new-look New Lambton at Magic Park on Sunday afternoon.
Broadmeadow will however have to wait a few weeks to see another of their key players back in action with former Jets midfielder Kobie Ferguson returning this year from a major knee injury.
Konjarski had a brief stint with Magic in 2020 before switching to the Eagles. Last year she proved pivotal to Warners Bay's premiership-championship success, scoring 39 goals in 23 matches.
Across town, last year's beaten grand finalists Olympic look set to open their season without prolific goalscorer Jemma House, who is managing a knee complaint and won't be rushed back.
They travel to John Street Oval to play a new-look Panthers, who have just one remaining player from last year's senior squad in goalkeeper Georgia Cooksey.
Elodie Dagg, Zoe Horgan and Georgia Cook have all joined Olympic from Warners Bay this campaign.
Mid Coast, led by former national league player Emma Stanbury, host Adamstown in Taree and Charlestown take on Maitland at Lisle Carr Oval.
All games are at 4pm on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
