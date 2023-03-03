REBELS representative coach Adam Bettridge has given former NRL player Dylan Phythian the nod at halfback for Newcastle's clash with Central Coast to open a revamped NSW Country Championships.
Phythian links up with captain Chad O'Donnell in the halves at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday (1:50pm) with fellow playmaker Sam Clune on the bench and Bayden Searle out injured.
"Him and Chad work really well together and obviously kicking game, having a left and right footer helps on both sides of the field," Bettridge said.
"Experience and what he's done in the game [are one thing], but to be honest he's been outstanding in the program. A leader for us and I expect no different tomorrow.
"We just eased him in, had a bit of a niggle to start with [missing recent trial]."
The winner progresses to round two next weekend.
REBELS: Cameron Anderson, James Bradley, Garry Anderson, Timanu Alexander, Joe Woodbury, Chad O'Donnell (c), Dylan Phythian, Jayden Butterfield, Luke Huth, James Taylor, Lewis Hamilton, Wyatt Shaw, Ben Stone, Sam Clune, Luke Higgins, Jack Welsh, Connor Kirkwood.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
