Jamie Dickson will likely take the new ball for Hamilton-Wickham, but says he might have a word to the skipper about coming back on later in the innings.
It shapes as a similar scenario for Toronto's Chris Dickson, saying "that will be a given" during the last-round fixture at Passmore Oval.
Not only are both seamers chasing wickets for personal tallies, but, arguably even more important, hoping to dismiss one another for family bragging rights.
The father-son combination plays in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition, but the next two Saturdays see them on opposing sides.
"He's a fair bit quicker than me. I'll be watching for the short one and he'll be watching for the full one," dad Chris, 47, told the Newcastle Herald this week.
Offspring Jamie, 16, reckons "I'll take the new ball, but I'll talk to Benny [Balcomb] about getting a bowl when dad comes in".
Father-son pairings aren't unusual in cricket circles, however, become less likely in the top XI and normally happen together on the same team.
NDCA examples include Geise (Greg and Gary at Wallsend), Holland (Robert and Craig at Toronto), Faraday (Graham, Robert and Mark at University) and Onslow (John, Gary and Ron at Hamwicks).
Current crop Dickson seem an exception to the rule, being in different sheds and marking what could be a bit of NDCA history.
Although difficult to definitively call a first, based on 130-plus years of records, it certainly represents a rare occurrence.
Last summer the Dicksons lined up alongside one another for Toronto in seconds, but faced off in the same grade in round three after Jamie switched clubs.
"I really wanted to play with my friends," Jamie, now a year 11 student at SFX after previously attending Hunter Sports HS, said.
Jamie made his first-grade debut with Hamwicks last month while Chris, president and life member at Toronto, has embraced a recall and missed last round touring New Zealand with the Aussie over-40 squad.
"It was the last thing I expected, to be playing first grade at 47," he said.
Hamwicks (28) are bolstered by having both Matt Webber and Rhys Hanlon while Toronto (24) stay virtually unchanged.
Elsewhere in round 13, a three-way race for the minor premiership continues between Wallsend (63), Wests (60) and Stockton (59).
Nathan Price and Callum Gabriel aren't named for leaders Wallsend, who host winless Waratah-Mayfield (14), Wests have Joseph Price back but lose James King away against University (39) while Logan Weston returns for Stockton's trip to meet Charlestown (34) at Kahibah Oval.
Fourth-ranked City (52), now assured of making semi-finals, head to Pasterfield Sports Complex and tackle a Cardiff-Boolaroo (38) side coming off five consecutive wins.
Merewether (39) host Belmont (29) at Townson Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
