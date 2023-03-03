WESTS paceman Jeremy Nunan has been called up for a Second XI match alongside fellow Newcastle products Jason Sangha and Toby Gray.
Nunan, who moved from the Rosellas to Sydney club Blacktown this season, is part of a 12-man squad for next week's national fixture between NSW and ACT.
The last-round clash starts on Monday.
Wallsend's Sangha drops back from the main Blues team, missing selection for the current Sheffield Shield game against Victoria in Albury.
Belmont's Gray, fresh from clinching a 50-over trophy with Northern Districts in NSW Premier Cricket, made his first-class debut earlier this summer.
Riley Ayre, who plays for Randwick-Petersham and hails from the Upper Hunter town of Denman, is also listed after securing a maiden NSW cap almost 12 months ago.
It remains unclear if Nunan will be available to continue with Wests in Newcastle's T20 Summer Bash, play-offs scheduled for No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
Rosellas marquee Blake MacDonald faces similar uncertainty, being 12th man for NSW at the moment and named in Second XI.
Top-ranked Wests meet reigning champions Charlestown in the second semi (1:30pm) after Hamwicks tackle City (10am). Grand final follows at 5pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.