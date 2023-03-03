Newcastle Herald
Shute shield rugby union, 2023: Tongan International halfback keen to take centre stage for Hunter Wildfires

By James Gardiner
Updated March 3 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:00pm
Leon Fukofuka at the base of a ruck. The Tongan international will line up at inside centre against Warringah in Singleton on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

LEON Fukofuka played halfback for Tonga in a World Cup qualifier 16 months ago, but his future may lie at inside centre for the Hunter Wildfires.

