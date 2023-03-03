LEON Fukofuka played halfback for Tonga in a World Cup qualifier 16 months ago, but his future may lie at inside centre for the Hunter Wildfires.
Fukofuka will line up at 12 in the Wildfires' opening trial against Warringah at Rugby Park, Singleton, on Saturday.
The 27-year-old got a taste of inside centre in his first season for the Wildfires in 2021 against Manly. It was a one-off to cover injury and he returned to the No.9 jumper.
However, the emergence of Nick Murray at halfback has led to Wildfires coach Scott Coleman revisiting the idea.
"Leon is having a crack at 12," Coleman said. "He has trained there a fair bit in the pre-season. He looks comfortable there and has the skillset for it.
"He is more a crash-ball inside centrre, but he is also a very good organiser. In the team run, he was talking and organising the pod of forwards. You need that now when you play 1-3-3-1 pattern.
"Nick Murray is ahead of him for the No.9 jumper at the moment. Nick has trained the house down. Leon will get time at nine as well but it's a chance to have a look at him at 12."
Coleman is not short on options for inside centre. Powerhouse Fijian Semi Semi Nabalarua has joined the club from Melbourne, Nafi Tuitavake is not playing on Saturday after missing two weeks of training to return to New Zealand. Nate De Thierry is covering at fly-half Connor Winchester, who has a minor quad issue.
"To be fair, there are a lot of selection headaches," Coleman said. "There are three players for every position at the moment, which is what we want.
"This is our first proper trial and we are not taking any risks with a couple of players. Alex Pohla got a knock to his wrist. I want him 100 per cent right."
The majority of the starting pack is similar to last season, however some exciting new arrivals will get plenty of game time.
"Chlayton Frans looks a very handy six, eight or lock," Coleman said. "He is rugby smart and has been through the Auckland system. Hamish Moore is a former Australian schoolboys hooker who has come down from the bush."
The clash against Warringah is the first of three hit outs for the Wildfires before the start of the Shute Shield.
They meet West Harbour in Maitland next Saturday and Bond University on March 18.
"We are looking to play a bit more expansive this year," Coleman said. "We are not too worried by the score on Saturday. The aim is test the things we have been working on in the preseason."
Warringah finished sixth last season, three places above the Wildfires, and are also having their first trial.
"Warringah will play an expansive game," Coleman said. "They are probably the best transition team in the competition. They love to counter attack. This is there first hit out and they have a few out. No-one knows what anyone's best team is at this time of the year."
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Phil Bradford, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Ngarhue Joness, 5 Rob Pulu'ivea, 6 Morgan Innes, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Tueiti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 nate de thierry, 11 Chris Watkins, 12 leon Fukofuka, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Isaac Ulberg, 15 Jed Englert
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
