Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen and top contender Chaz Mostert have refused to buy into the debate of parity issues fuelling speculation that the Ford Mustang could be a touch slower than the Chevrolet Camaro at the Newcastle 500 next weekend.
Supercars has implemented a new set of regulations this season in an effort to shake-up the category and questions about whether the two cars are on the same terms were raised during testing in recent weeks.
Ford teams have claimed the Camaro holds an advantage with Grove Racing Mustang-driver David Reynolds sensationally stating: "We're fighting against another car with one arm tied behind our back."
The concerns prompted Supercars to complete more aero-dynamic testing this week, conducted away from the cameras on an airstrip in the rural NSW town of Temora.
The issues clearly exist but to what extent they impact racing in the season-opening round remains to be seen. Teams did their final testing in Queensland this week.
"There's been a lot of press about it, but I don't really know too much," van Gisbergen told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"I try not to get involved because it's something I can't control. But everyone will find out in qualifying at Newcastle, I think."
Chaz Mostert, who finished third in the drivers' championship the past two years, said of the parity issues: "I don't really want to comment on it, to be completely honest."
Mostert has switched to a Mustang this season after driving a Holden Commodore in 2022, the last Supercars season to feature the famous make and model.
His team, Walkinshaw Andretti, is the only ex-Holden franchise to have switched to Ford and not transitioned to the Camaro, which replaces the Commodore.
"I'd rather stay out of any of that limelight," Mostert, 30, reiterated.
Supercars teams will begin arriving early next week for the Friday to Sunday event, which returns for the first time since 2019 after a COVID-enforced hiatus.
Despite the parity drama, both Mostert and van Gisbergen are itching to get the season underway and return to Newcastle.
"It's come up really quick," Mostert said.
"We're working extremely hard in the workshop to get the last parts done on these cars and get to the round. We're all pretty excited to start the year." Van Gisbergen, who won the first race of the 2019 Newcastle 500, added: "We're ready to get into it."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
