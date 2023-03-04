Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle 500: Supercars drivers Shane van Gisbergen, Chaz Mostert coy on parity concerns ahead of 2023 Championship opener

MM
By Max McKinney
March 5 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chaz Mostert, far left, and Shane van Gisbergen, second from right, launching the 2023 Championship in Sydney. Picture supplied

Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen and top contender Chaz Mostert have refused to buy into the debate of parity issues fuelling speculation that the Ford Mustang could be a touch slower than the Chevrolet Camaro at the Newcastle 500 next weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.