Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Uni the Japanese scooter rider spotted at Wangi on his Melbourne to Cairns journey

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Japanese man riding a scooter across a huge stretch of Australia has been spotted in Lake Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.