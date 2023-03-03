A man who shook a baby girl to death has been sentenced to at least six years in jail.
Tre James Rudolph was on Friday afternoon convicted of manslaughter for shaking 13-week-old Jasmine Wilkes, causing catastrophic and fatal injuries, at his Hamilton South home on the morning of August 4, 2020.
Acting Justice Robert Hulme handed Rudolph a maximum jail term of eight years, backdated to late 2020 for time he has already spent in custody.
Newcastle Supreme Court heard that Jasmine was in the care of Rudolph - the partner of her mother's sister - when he committed what Justice Hulme described as a "sudden, spontaneous act of violence" against the child.
After shaking her, Rudolph wrapped Jasmine and put her in a bouncer before going to sleep - the cold and lifeless child was found by his partner, who sounded the alarm, a few hours later.
Justice Hulme said Rudolph shook Jasmine for between three and 15 seconds, and referred to expert evidence that said a baby who had suffered the trauma Rudolph inflicted would have immediately shown signs of being gravely ill.
The court heard that Rudolph had previously been charged with murder and child sexual assault, but the assault charge had been dropped and the Crown had accepted his guilty plea to one count of manslaughter in place of murder.
More to come.
