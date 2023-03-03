A massive weekend of entertainment was set to test transport lines in and out of Sydney from Friday night, as upwards of 70,000 fans descend on Olympic Park for Harry Styles, kicking off a packed weekend schedule.
Sydney WorldPride, the international pride festivals first appearance in Australia, will conclude at the weekend with events on Oxford Street and Bondi, and more than 100,000 concertgoers are expected to converge on Olympic Park as Styles, the Backstreet Boys and the King of Mandopop, singer-songwriter Jay Chou, host simultaneous concerts there Saturday night.
Parking in the precinct has already sold out and Transport NSW has warned of significant delays approaching the western suburbs precinct during Friday peak hour.
Concertgoers have been urged to plan their trip, with all public transport included in ticket prices and express and limited trains running on Central and Western lines to and from the shows.
Additional train services will run from Strathfield to Newcastle and the Central Coast at 11.30pm and 12.30am, Transport NSW advised. The 12:48 service from Central (departing Strathfield 1:01am) to Gosford will extend, stopping all stations to Newcastle.
"Sydney Olympic Park Major Event Buses will run on all nine routes to Olympic Park frequently from around 3.15pm, depending on the route. Frequent return services will run after each show," the state's transport department said in a statement.
Sydney Olympic Park Authority will close the following local roads in the precinct to accommodate increased public transport services and ensure pedestrian safety during the event. Roads will re-open when safe to do so. For road closure details, visit Sydney Olympic Park Authority and check out the interactive map.
From 7pm on Thursday 2 March
From 1.30am on Friday 3 March to 2am Sunday 5 March
From 12.00pm Friday 3 March to 2am on Sunday 5 March
From 12.00pm Friday 3 March to 2am on Saturday 4 March
From 2pm Friday 3 March to 2am on Sunday 5 March
From 6pm Friday 3 March to 11.30pm on Saturday 3 March
From 9pm Friday 3 March to 11.30pm on Saturday 4 March
From 12.00pm Saturday 4 March to 2am on Sunday 5 March
From 6pm Saturday 4 March to 11.30pm on Sunday 5 March
From 9pm Saturday 4 March to 11.30pm on Sunday 5 March
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
