Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Transport

Harry Styles, Backstreet Boys and Jay Chou fans converge on Sydney for massive weekend of concerts

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A massive weekend of entertainment was set to test transport lines in and out of Sydney from Friday night, as upwards of 70,000 fans descend on Olympic Park for Harry Styles, kicking off a packed weekend schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.