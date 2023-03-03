From Central: express services to Olympic Park will run approximately every 10 minutes from 5pm.

From Strathfield: express trains will run from Strathfield to Olympic Park every 30 minutes from 4.50pm to 7.50pm.

From Campbelltown: additional trains will leave at 5.51pm and 6.44pm, stopping all stations to Granville, then Auburn and Olympic Park

From Liverpool: an additional train will leave at 6.09pm stopping all stations to Granville, then Auburn and Olympic Park

From Epping: additional trains will leave at 6.13pm, 6.44pm and 6.58pm stopping all stations to Strathfield; then change for express services to Olympic Park.

From Blacktown: an additional train will leave at 5.50pm stopping at Seven Hills then all stations to Granville, Clyde, Auburn and Olympic Park.

From Schofields: additional trains will leave at 6pm and 6.29pm stopping Seven Hills then all stations to Granville, Clyde, Auburn and Olympic Park

From Penrith: an additional limited stop train will leave at 6.11pm stopping all stations to Seven Hills, Westmead, Parramatta, Granville, Auburn and Olympic Park