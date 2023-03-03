Newcastle's swimmers can expect warmer water temperatures as upgrades to pool heating are rolled out at two of the city's pools in what's billed as a first for the region.
City of Newcastle will invest $400,000 into both Wallsend and Mayfield swim centres.
The money will go towards solar panels and heat pumps later this year. When complete the upgrade, announced on Friday, means the centres' pools will be regulated at temperatures of about 25 degrees during open months.
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes told the Newcastle Herald on Friday the technology is the first of its kind to be installed in the region.
The 30-kilowatt technology will replace "old" and "relatively inefficient" heating.
"We'd expect that it's not only more comfortable for our current users, but also will attract more users in those shoulder seasons [of spring and autumn]," Cr Nelmes said.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said the upgrade was part of the council's bid to reach net zero emissions by 2023 under an adopted climate action plan.
"Rooftop solar panels generate electricity, which support the power needs of the heat pump, as well as supply additional power to the facility's energy needs," he said.
Excess solar energy will go back into the grid for use across the city in what Cr Nelmes described as an "environmental project" for the community.
"These heat pumps are brand new technology for our pools," she said.
"This is particularly for ... the regular users that are in the water," Cr Nelmes said. "They're pretty excited about [these] upgrades over the winter."
The heating technology will be installed while the pools are closed during the colder months, from May until the end of August.
Cr Nelmes said the council would continue to advocate for state government funding to open a pool for the entire calendar year in the local government area.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
