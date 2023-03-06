Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Women in the Catholic church: University of Newcastle researchers Dr Kathleen McPhillips and Dr Tracy McEwan give rare glimpse into women's hurt and frustration in global survey

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle researchers Dr Kathleen McPhillips and Dr Tracy McEwan. Picture by Penny Harnett

NEWCASTLE researchers have given a rare glimpse into the hurt and frustration of a crucial and silent arm of the Catholic church - its women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.