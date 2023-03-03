Councils right across NSW need the State and Federal Governments to start providing grant funding on a project percentage basis, instead of an ad hoc novelty cheque prior to an election.
The impacts of this key issue were on full display earlier this week when Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) resolved to proceed with the much-anticipated Hunter Sports Centre (HSC) expansion at Glendale.
The HSC expansion will include an upgraded sport and community centre featuring function rooms and new health and fitness facilities.
It is a project that LMCC has long lobbied for and will no doubt serve the existing residents, relocating young families who are set to call Lake Macquarie home, and the broader Hunter Region for decades to come.
Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge that the projected construction cost for the HSC expansion has exploded by 34 per cent over the last 18 months, with the initial cost projections of $39.4m increasing to $52.6m, leaving LMCC on the hook to fund the extra $13.2m largely via loans.
This is the dilemma that LMCC councillors grappled with in our decision. Is it appropriate to lose $23.5m in State or Federal funding and the project stall indefinitely?
The HSC expansion is vital to the future health and wellbeing of residents across the Hunter and was successful in attracting $10m from the former Federal Government in October 2021.
The State Government also committed $13.5m to deliver the Trampoline Centre of Excellence, warm-up track and athlete testing facility, all key components of the HSC expansion.
This combined State and Federal funding of $23.5m equated to 60 per cent of the initial cost projections of the HSC expansion, however since the exploding construction costs have now decreased to below 45 per cent.
This is the dilemma that LMCC councillors grappled with in our decision. Is it appropriate to lose $23.5m in State or Federal funding and the project stall indefinitely?
Labor, Liberal and Independent councillors ultimately resolved that on balance, it was now, or never for the project and LMCC would need to fund the unexpected shortfall and make it work.
Typically grant funding for projects to councils in NSW is provided using only a dollar figure determined by the NSW and Federal Government or via a cost estimate at the time of the grant application.
Solely using a dollar figure is fraught with danger for councils, as we have experienced.
This short-sighted approach leaves councils financially vulnerable, as we are left to bare all the project risks and effectively underwrite any and all of the financial risks associated with the project.
Since January 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data provides that construction and material prices have increased by 25 per cent.
This includes a 55 per cent increase in steel and a 35 per cent increase in timber products, both of which make up a significant portion of the HSC expansion project.
Councils across NSW need the State and Federal Government to act as genuine partners and share the risks.
A genuine partner on a project percentage basis that develops a funding model that recognises project risks, planning delays, inflationary impacts and doesn't leave councils with all the financial burden of delivering projects where costs increase exponentially due to external factors beyond their control.
The inflationary impacts being experienced across the Australian economy are at 30-year highs, with a combination of global and domestic factors contributing to our current predicament.
The NSW Government is at present seeking a genuine partnership with the Federal Government in their proposed project to increase the height of the Warragamba Dam.
Cost estimates are between $1.4bn and $2bn and guess what? The NSW Government in their infinite wisdom are seeking to fund the increase in the height of the Warragamba Dam on a project percentage basis of 50 per cent each with the Federal Government.
Councils across NSW too need to seek genuine partnerships in funding large initiatives on a project percentage basis wherever possible.
The volatile economic circumstances in which we all find ourselves make it essential. It is great to see Local Government NSW (LGNSW), the organisation tasked with being the voice of local government, starting to champion and advocate for this approach as a project-percentage basis has the potential to act as a significant risk mitigation strategy for councils in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.