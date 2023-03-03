Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW councils need grant funding on a project percentage basis, not novelty cheques

By Adam Shultz
March 4 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept designs for the Hunter Sports Centre expansion, which is "vital to the future health and wellbeing of residents across the Hunter". Picture supplied by LMCC

Councils right across NSW need the State and Federal Governments to start providing grant funding on a project percentage basis, instead of an ad hoc novelty cheque prior to an election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.