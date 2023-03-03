Toohey's News: Twin Towers key to Knights' rebuild

Million-dollar man Kalyn Ponga and new halves partner Jackson Hastings will dominate most of the talk surrounding the Knights during the early rounds of the NRL premiership.
And you can bet they'll be crucial contributors if the club is to rebound positively from the 2022 disaster.
But when it comes to influence and two players who need to stand up and make real statements if Newcastle is to shed its also-ran tag this season, look no further than the twin towers up front, brothers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti.
Truth is, no one will carry more responsibility or have a bigger role to play than them.
If the Ponga-Hastings combination is to work and become a genuine serious threat to rival teams, it will largely be off the back of what the Saifiti brothers provide up front.
The question is, can Daniel and Jacob take their games to the top shelf and consistently keep them there?
We know they have explosive performances in them. They have both done it spasmodically at club level. They have done it on the Origin stage too.
But too often in the past, their form has mirrored that of the team with their best mixed in with too much mediocre.
With David Klemmer gone, they are now the club's "big dogs".
They must rise to take on that challenge.
This column was written prior to last night's clash against the Warriors but provided they both got through the game unscathed, a mouth-watering clash with Klemmer and his Wests Tigers awaits at Leichhardt Oval in just over a week's time.
It's as good a place as any for making that statement.
It has been a long time coming but there are some genuine signs the Knights are taking real positive strides on the junior development front with a host of young players catching the eye in the lower grades.
So who are the potential Knights stars of the future?
Without including the likes of recognised up-and-comers Krystian Mapapalangi, Dylan Lucas and Bailey Hodgson and at the risk of leaving some quality players out, there is plenty of positive talk around the likes of young forwards Oryn Keeley, Myles Martin, Paul Bryan, Tom Cant, Eddie Hampson, Jack Hillier, Cody Hopwood and Jermaine McEwen, hookers Riley Jones, Malachi Smith and Diesel Hagan, halfback Ryan Rivett, centre Ethan Ferguson and fullbacks Fletcher Sharpe and David Armstrong.
Also look out for the emergence of 20-year-old prop Sebastian Su'a, a Kiwi import with a rugby union background who is the son of a former Kiwi Test cricketer. He will come off the bench in NSW Cup today and were told by good judges he is one to watch.
After an horrendous injury run in 2022 which restricted him to just one NRL appearance, there was plenty of talk that Hymel Hunt was on the outer at the Knights with a season left to run on his contract.
At one stage, there was even talk of the experienced winger being offered to rival clubs. Whether there was any substance to the rumours is unclear. Edrick Lee's departure to the Dolphins may ultimately have saved Hunt if there were those doubting his immediate future.
Hunt's fortunes turned during an outstanding pre-season on the training paddock to such a degree in coach Adam O'Brien's eyes, he virtually demanded to be picked to start in round one against the Warriors in New Zealand last night.
With his first baby on the way and a house reno in the works, Hunt will now be eyeing off a potential new contract. Dom Young's departure to the Sydney Roosters next season will only enhance his chances.
Who was the young Knights player reportedly spotted meeting with Canterbury Bulldogs head of football Phil Gould and another Bulldogs official in Newcastle more than a week ago?
A photo snapped of the cafe get-together lobbed up on social media during the week but it was taken from behind the seated Knights player, making identifying him difficult.
The suspicion is it was a player off contract at the end of the season who is unlikely to be re-signed by the Knights.
New recruit Greg Marzhew was one of Newcastle's best in their trial loss to Cronulla a fortnight ago.
Which is why there were plenty of fans left scratching their heads at his omission from the side for last night's clash against the Warriors in Wellington.
It was initially suggested the former Gold Coast Titans winger wasn't injured and had simply been overlooked in favour of Hymel Hunt by coach Adam O'Brien. But his non-selection for the NSW Cup squad confused the issue.
Turns out Marzhew had picked up a minor injury but we've had it confirmed Hunt would have still been in the starting side even if Marzhew was fully fit.
Does Canberra coach Ricky Stuart know something the Knights don't?
Stuart has three hookers in his senior squad this season and all three are Newcastle rejects.
Danny Levi, who played 83 NRL games for the Knights before a stint at Manly, Brisbane and then Huddersfield in the English Super League, will make his Raiders' debut in the starting side tonight against the Cowboys while hooker back-ups Tom Starling and Zac Woolford are also ex-Knights players.
There will be a real Knights flavour in the Raiders line-up in Townsville.
Four of Canberra's six-man starting forward pack - Levi, Pasami Saulo, Joseph Tapine and Hudson Young - are all ex-Knights players while Starling will come off the bench, making it five.
