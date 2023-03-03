Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Twin Towers key to Knights' rebuild

By Barry Toohey
March 4 2023 - 10:00am
They debuted in the NRL seven years ago and both have starred for NSW in the State of Origin cauldron. Now Daniel and Jacob Saifiti need to perform consistently for the Knights and set a platform for the team's playmakers. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Million-dollar man Kalyn Ponga and new halves partner Jackson Hastings will dominate most of the talk surrounding the Knights during the early rounds of the NRL premiership.

