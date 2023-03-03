Toohey's News: Twin Towers key to Knights' rebuild

So who are the potential Knights stars of the future?

Without including the likes of recognised up-and-comers Krystian Mapapalangi, Dylan Lucas and Bailey Hodgson and at the risk of leaving some quality players out, there is plenty of positive talk around the likes of young forwards Oryn Keeley, Myles Martin, Paul Bryan, Tom Cant, Eddie Hampson, Jack Hillier, Cody Hopwood and Jermaine McEwen, hookers Riley Jones, Malachi Smith and Diesel Hagan, halfback Ryan Rivett, centre Ethan Ferguson and fullbacks Fletcher Sharpe and David Armstrong.