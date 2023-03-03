A man will appear in court on Saturday after it is alleged he threw a puppy against a wall, breaking its leg, and assaulted a man in the Hunter region.
Police have been told two men - aged 18 and 24 - became involved in an argument before the younger man allegedly assaulted the older man, causing an eye injury.
It is alleged the younger man also threw a cattle x kelpie puppy against a wall causing serious injuries.
Eight-week-old 'Dax' was taken to a vet with a broken leg, which had to be amputated.
Port Stephens-Hunter police began investigating Friday morning and arrested an 18-year-old man in Maitland about 7pm that night.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) and commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal.
The man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Court on Saturday.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.