Four assaulted after armed home invasion by five men wearing balaclavas

Four assaulted after armed home invasion at Forbes Street, Muswellbrook by five men wearing balaclavas

Updated March 4 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:58pm
Four people have been injured after five armed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into a Muswellbrook home and assaulted them, police said.

