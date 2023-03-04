Four assaulted after armed home invasion by five men wearing balaclavas

Four people have been injured after five armed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into a Muswellbrook home and assaulted them, police said.
Police will address the media on Saturday in relation to the aggravated home invasion at a Forbes Street home about 1.15am Saturday.
Police have been told five men - wearing balaclavas and armed with weapons including machetes, knives, hammers and a pole - forced their way into the house, assaulted four people and demanded money.
A 59-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were treated at the scene for injuries including a suspected skull fracture, broken jaw, broken arm and lacerations.
They were all taken to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle for further treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.
Two dogs at the home were also struck with machetes and have been treated by a vet. They are reported to be in a stable condition.
Hunter Valley police established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
