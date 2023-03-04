A 59-year-old reported missing from West Wallsend has been found.
Following a public appeal and a geotargeting message sent to the West Wallsend area, the man has been located safe and well at West Wallsend.
Police said they would like to thank the public and the media for its assistance.
INITIAL REPORT
Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man missing from West Wallsend.
The 59-year-old was last seen by a friend about 9.20pm Friday.
When he didn't return home and could not be found or contacted, Lake Macquarie police were notified and commenced inquiries. Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
