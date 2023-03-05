TRY-SCORING machine Phil Bradford and the Hunter Wildfires forwards continued on from last season, but coach Scott Coleman conceded there was a lot of work to do before the opening round of the Shute Shield.
The Wildfires were out-gunned 56-27 by Warringah in Singleton on Saturday in their first pre-season hit out.
Played in quarters, the Wildfires trailed 32-22 entering the last period.
"They caught us out in transition," Coleman said. "Whenever we turned the ball over they went wide and cut us open. We made three poor kicks which they counter attacked from and scored."
Transition, especially in defence, will be the focus heading into the next trial against West Harbour at Marcellin Park on Saturday. However, it wasn't all doom and gloom.
"Warringah were definitely the better side, but there were plenty of positives as well as things to work on," Coleman said. "The things we have been focusing on were good. Our set piece was dominant."
Bradford was the leading try-scorer in the Shute Shield last season with 17, most of which came from driving mauls. The powerhouse hooker was again almost unstoppable from close range with a double.
"We scored two tries from mauls and were very clinical," Coleman said. "Our lineout was also strong and the scrum was really strong."
In the backs, Leon Fukofuka was solid in his experiment at inside centre, while Kiwi fullback Dan Fransen impressed.
"Dan looked really good," Coleman said. "He has been in the Canterbury system and is good mates with [breakaway] Morgan Innes. He is a freakish ball runner. He is fast, hits holes and counters well."
The Wildfires won second grade 42-26.
"Chlayton Frans was really good, Javon Camp-Villalovos, the big american second-rower was strong, Lachlan Hodge went well at tight head and Hamish Moore was solid."
Centre Alex Pohla (wrist) and fly-half Connor Winchester (quad) are likely to return against West Harbour.
Coleman said they would look at taking more trials to Singleton.
"Singleton people got behind the match and we had 65 kids at a coaching clinic before hand," he said. "They have great facilities and true country hospitality."
The Wildfires open the Shute Shield against Manly at No.2 Sportsground on April 1.
