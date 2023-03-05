DANIEL McGovern's second century in three innings has put Wallsend in the box seat, not only against Waratah-Mayfield in the last round but also concerning the minor premiership.
McGovern opened the batting and scored 152 as the Tigers declared 6-352 at Wallsend Oval on Saturday, already sitting on 63 points and four clear on top of Newcastle District Cricket Association's ladder.
Nearest rivals Wests (60) and reigning champions Stockton (59) both find themselves in interesting positions after day one - the Rosellas have taken five wickets defending 210 against hosts University while the Seagulls are six down needing 56 more runs against Charlestown at Kahibah Oval.
Wallsend captain Jacob Montgomery says McGovern, who only returned to the club mid-season, has been an "awesome pick up".
"I thought he'd do well because he's a good player, but I didn't know he'd do this well. I think he's exceeded everyone's expectations. Two tons in three games ... he's been an awesome pick up," Montgomery said.
McGovern, who also made 105 two rounds ago, featured in a 195-run partnership with No.3 Matt Lynch (74).
Montgomery reached 50 before being out hit wicket.
The total came with key Tigers trio Nathan Price, Callum Gabriel and Pat Magann all unavailable.
Waratah-Mayfield finished 1-32 from 12 overs.
"We're in a pretty good spot. Our intention was always to just try and win the game," Montgomery said.
"We won the toss but didn't want to get too funky by bowling first and looking for an outright. If Wests and Stockton do well and get an outright, fair play to them."
Wests pair Joseph Price and Aaron Bills each scored 54 before combining for three wickets as Uni finished 5-77, trailing by 133.
Stockton duo Dylan Robertson and Sam Jenkinson will resume at 6-87 on day two after Adrian Chad claimed 6-33 in Charlestown's total of 142.
Fourth-ranked City were dismissed for 142, including 45 from Oli Carter, with hosts Cardiff-Boolaroo now 1-18.
Six wickets for Merewether's Michael Hogan sees Belmont 46 behind and 4-16 in a second dig at Townson Oval.
Jamie Dickson (2-19) landed first blows in a battle with dad Chris, Hamwicks 1-49 in reply to Toronto's 123 at Passmore Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
