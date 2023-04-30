Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Northstars beat Sydney Bears to post first win of 2023 Australian Ice Hockey League campaign

By Renee Valentine
April 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Daniel Berno, pictured against Sydney Bears last campaign, opened the scoring at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday evening. Picture AK Hockey Shots
The Newcastle Northstars have sealed their first victory of the 2023 Australian Ice Hockey League campaign, beating Sydney Bears 3-2 at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday evening.

