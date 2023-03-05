Hunter racing mourns Cessnock trainer Robert "Puddy" Davies

Popular Cessnock trainer Robert "Puddy" Davies has been remembered as having a "heart of gold".
Davies, 80, died on Saturday after struggling with various health issues in recent years.
A former apprentice jockey to Albert Stapleford, Davies moved into training and had in excess of 500 winners across more than 45 years. He lived at Racecourse Road near the Cessnock track and trained his last runner in June 2019.
Friend and fellow Cessnock trainer Jeremy Sylvester said Davies was respected across the racing industry and he had helped many people, including successful Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan, who was his former apprentice.
"He'd help anyone," Sylvester said.
"He had a heart of gold and he was always wanting to help someone. Later on he did a lot of transporting, especially with broodmares for the studs.
"The stewards thought the world of him. He respected them and they respected him. He was just no-nonsense and a good fella."
Sylvester said Davies had as many as 35 horses in work during the height of his career and he formed a successful combination with record-breaking Cessnock jockey Robert Thompson. He said Davies won many country cups. His better horses included Sandrio, Lady Jewelled, Supperman, Delilah, Glenarvon Girl, Please and Nevacol.
Newcastle Jockey Club chief Duane Dowell said Davies would be honoured with a race in his name at the provincial-midway race meeting on Thursday.
Davies is survived by his wife Sandra, son Rodney, twin daughters Kim and Kelly and their families.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.