Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter racing mourns Cessnock trainer Robert "Puddy" Davies

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 5 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Robert "Puddy" Davies in 2009. Picture by Peter Stoop

Popular Cessnock trainer Robert "Puddy" Davies has been remembered as having a "heart of gold".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.