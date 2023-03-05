Newcastle Herald
Industry says history of ammonium nitrate use shows existing regulations are sufficient and that SafeWork's poposals could make things worse

By Editorial
March 6 2023 - 8:30am
The Beirut stockpile before the explosion. Orica says such lax storage would never be allowed in Australia.

THERE is no doubting the explosive qualities of ammonium nitrate under certain circumstances.

