First city success for Weston trainer Courtney Power

Weston owner-trainer Courtney Power was celebrating her first city winner after Bolt Like Elkie came from seventh at the first turn in a 520m fifth grade race at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
A $12 chance in the opening race, Bolt Like Elkie made the most of a rails run to move to second down the back straight then catch leader Mr Severide to score by a length in 30.19.
Power, 23, started training in May 2020.
"My family trained Bolt Like Elkie's mother Kim Keeping for her owner Shayne Stiff," Power told thedogs.com.au.
"Kim Keeping won at Wentworth Park for us and when she retired to stud Shayne said he would give me a pup from each of her litters.''
On Friday night, Keinbah trainer Jorja Howard's Can't Handle It was fourth in the Richmond Derby.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.