First city success for Weston trainer Courtney Power

Updated March 5 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 2:30pm
Courtney Power and her father David Power with Bolt Like Elkie on Saturday night. Picture Wentworth Park Greyhounds

Weston owner-trainer Courtney Power was celebrating her first city winner after Bolt Like Elkie came from seventh at the first turn in a 520m fifth grade race at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.

