Jets shot-stopper Georgina Worth earns coach's praise in ALW game that 'got away'

By Renee Valentine
March 6 2023 - 7:00am
Jets goalkeeper Georgina Worth had a stand-out game in goals against Melbourne City on Saturday, despite a 4-0 scoreline against her side. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Gary van Egmond maintains the Jets are not disheartened despite their defensive frailties again being highlighted, this time in a 4-0 loss to top-four side Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

