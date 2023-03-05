Jets shot-stopper Georgina Worth earns coach's praise in ALW game that 'got away'

Coach Gary van Egmond maintains the Jets are not disheartened despite their defensive frailties again being highlighted, this time in a 4-0 loss to top-four side Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
It was undoubtedly an improved performance on their 6-0 defeat by league leaders Western United six days earlier.
But, worryingly, Newcastle have now conceded a whopping 45 goals in 15 outings.
The Jets were missing both centre-backs Emily Garnier and Taren King through suspension.
Seventeen-year-old Chloe Walandouw made her A-League Women's starting debut, playing at right-back.
Leia Puxty, 19 and in just her fifth start, partnered Teigen Allen in the centre of defence.
City's four goals were well worked and well executed.
Maria Jose Rojas (25th minute) and Hannah Wilkinson (93rd minute) were both unmarked when they finished rebounds from close range for the first and last goals after teammate Rhianna Pollicina's initial shots had hit the bar.
The game hung in the balance until an individual piece of brilliance by Pollicina in the 80th minute. The former Jet had no one near her when she picked up the ball on the edge of the area, rolled left then fired a curling shot into the top left corner of Newcastle's goal.
The game was all over two minutes later when Bryleeh Henry (82nd minute) also scored.
The Jets created four coring chances in the opening 20 minutes without reward then were kept in the match through several clutch saves by goalkeeper Georgina Worth.
"For 65-70 minutes, it was a contest and then unfortunately it got away from us," van Egmond said.
"Georgina is probably the player of the match for us, but that also tells you a bit of the tale of the tape of how many times she's been called into action to save as well.
"We won't go away from here disillusioned. We've got next weekend off so we've two weeks to prepare for the next game, which is Adelaide away.
"We'll get ourselves ready and we'll have probably the most players back so we'll have the best complement we've had."
The Jets remain second-last on 10 points, four ahead of last-placed Wellington (six points), who drew 1-1 with Brisbane (17) on Saturday.
City improved to 28 points but remained third. Sydney (30) closed the gap on Western United (33) with a 3-0 win over the leaders on Sunday.
Adelaide (14) lost 4-2 to Canberra (23) on Saturday. Perth (18) were playing Wanderers (14) on Sunday night and Melbourne Victory (23) had the bye.
