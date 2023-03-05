Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Clayton Harmey chasing more winners at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated March 5 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clayton Harmey chasing more winners at Newcastle

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey expects Portalegre to lead the way when he chases another successful meeting at Newcastle on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.