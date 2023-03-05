Clayton Harmey chasing more winners at Newcastle

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey expects Portalegre to lead the way when he chases another successful meeting at Newcastle on Monday.
Harmey had a double at the track on Friday night with Shiralee and My Ultimate Skeeta. He heads back with four runners and Portalegre, in gate four in the seventh, looks his best hope. He has not won since the Tamworth Cup in January 2022 but Harmey said he has his chance on Monday.
"He's been a bit out of form and just been racing a bit hard, but we've had some work done on him, dropped him back in grade with the junior driver on him," Harmey said. "We trialled him the other night and he went 1:53.8 at Newcastle."
Funnily Enough was third for Harmey on Friday and has gate six in the second.
"His run was good the other night," he said. "He's probably coming to the end and I'll probably give him a freshen up after tomorrow, but he should be good enough."
He said Goodtime Hero (race six) and Home And Dry (four) faced tricky draws.
"Goodtime Hero won last start but he's drawn out wide again and will have to be driven for luck, but he's been racing well," he said.
"Home And Dry has been going well too but he's drawn out in eight, so it makes it hard for him and brings him back to the field a bit."
At Menangle on Saturday night, Hunter driver Jack Callaghan was runner-up with Spirit Of St Louis for the second consecutive year in the $1 million Miracle Mile.
Catch A Wave led and was too strong late for Spirit Of St Louis, which raced behind the winner after starting from gate one.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
